Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the actress and her production house of 77 lakh rupees.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, was arrested by Juhu police on the evening of July 8th. Vedika has been charged with fraud and embezzlement. According to media reports, Vedika stole over 77 lakh rupees from Alia and her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Private Limited. Vedika was arrested from Bengaluru, nearly five months after a complaint was filed against her.

Alia Bhatt's ex-manager arrested in this case

According to police sources, Vedika allegedly withdrew lakhs of rupees from the production house's accounts over two years by forging Alia's signature. The report states she is accused of misappropriating 77 lakhs from Eternal Sunshine's funds and Alia's personal accounts between 2023 and 2025. Alia's mother and actress Soni Razdan filed a complaint against Vedika Prakash Shetty in February. The investigation has been ongoing since then.

Police sources said that on Tuesday, a Mumbai police team tracked Vedika to Bengaluru, where she was arrested. The police are now examining her bank accounts to gather complete information. However, Alia or her team has not yet issued any statement on the matter.

Who is Vedika Prakash Shetty?

Vedika Prakash Shetty worked as Alia's personal assistant from 2021 to 2024. She handled Alia's personal and business dealings, as well as the workings of her production house.

After the complaint, Shetty repeatedly changed locations to avoid arrest. She was tracked to several cities, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Pune, and Bengaluru. Juhu police finally arrested her from Bengaluru and brought her to Mumbai on transit remand.

Eternal Sunshine Productions was founded by Alia in 2021. The company's first film was Darlings, which was released on Netflix, starring Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.