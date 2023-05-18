Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024: Actress trolled for sharing photoshopped pictures, carrying empty bag

The Bollywood actress has come under fire for allegedly photo-shopping images from the Gucci show that she just attended in South Korea.

On Wednesday, Hollywood actress Alia Bhatt uploaded a series of images while wearing a short black dress with polka-dotted cutouts from the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show she recently saw in South Korea. However, netizens criticise Alia for reportedly using "photoshopped" images on her Instagram account.

Images of her outfit from the occasion quickly went viral. Alia donned a tiny black dress with bodice-length structural round cutouts and silver accents. Her small translucent bag, however, was what drew the most attention. The actor was the target of internet trolls who questioned why the bag was empty and what it was for. Alia noticed the haters and responded with an epic statement to silence them.

One user wrote, "Too much face refinement on the right picture. Also, airbrushing as compared to the left picture." Another netizen said, "I noticed that she always photoshopped her arms. Her face, too, is photoshopped to make it look longer and thinner. Her Instagram pics are always very different from real life, but she tries to do it subtly so that it's not too obvious."

Alia uploaded multiple images from the Gucci event on Instagram and captioned it, ",Yes the bag was empty." Alia Bhatt was named the first Indian global ambassador of the upscale clothing company Gucci last week. In the meantime, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie is scheduled to premiere on July 28. She also has the upcoming Farhan Akhtar film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in her sights.

