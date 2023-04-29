Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable

Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and gave his fans' sweetest surprise by posting priceless throwback photos with Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker, which are unmissable.

Ali Fazal is best known for his impressive performances in Mirzapur, Fast and Furious 7, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Victoria & Abdul, Milan Talkies, and Prrasthanam. The 'Fukrey' star, Ali Fazal, is a nuanced and skilled performer in the Bollywood industry today. He has also created a niche for himself in the West.

Ali Fazal's Instagram feed is a visual treat. He always gives several exciting updates on his work, personal life, work trips, and marital bliss with Richa Chadha. While his feed always gives fans a glimpse at his stunning photos and much more.

Recently, the 'Fast and Furious 7' star Ali Fazal took to his official social media handle on Instagram and dropped a slew of pictures that featured him with the cast of the iconic film 'Fast and Furious 7'. For those unaware, Ali Fazal started his Hollywood career with this film in a cameo role appearance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped three priceless throwback pictures. In the first one, he posed with the global mega-action superstar Vin Diesel as he smiled wide. Vin Diesel gave a victory sign pose. In the second image, Ali shared a bright and radiant smile with the late Paul Walker as they sat on the chair. In the third picture, Ali Fazal shared a goofy smile with Vin Diesel, who smiled wide and gave a victory sign pose.

Ali Fazal's heartfelt post caption for the story read, "It's that time after a long time… this was the beginning of my journey in West. Thank you, Vin @vindiesel. Sending my love to the fast fam. Going strong as always. .. @thefastsaga. And to @paulwalker, I remember it was his birthday, the day we clicked this second photo. May he be watchin from up there.."

