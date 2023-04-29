Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable

    Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and gave his fans' sweetest surprise by posting priceless throwback photos with Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker, which are unmissable.

    Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Ali Fazal is best known for his impressive performances in Mirzapur, Fast and Furious 7, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Victoria & Abdul, Milan Talkies, and Prrasthanam. The 'Fukrey' star, Ali Fazal, is a nuanced and skilled performer in the Bollywood industry today. He has also created a niche for himself in the West.

    Ali Fazal's Instagram feed is a visual treat. He always gives several exciting updates on his work, personal life, work trips, and marital bliss with Richa Chadha. While his feed always gives fans a glimpse at his stunning photos and much more.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here are 7 ways to have glowing skin like Shaakuntalam star

    Recently, the 'Fast and Furious 7' star Ali Fazal took to his official social media handle on Instagram and dropped a slew of pictures that featured him with the cast of the iconic film 'Fast and Furious 7'. For those unaware, Ali Fazal started his Hollywood career with this film in a cameo role appearance. 

    Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped three priceless throwback pictures. In the first one, he posed with the global mega-action superstar Vin Diesel as he smiled wide. Vin Diesel gave a victory sign pose. In the second image, Ali shared a bright and radiant smile with the late Paul Walker as they sat on the chair. In the third picture, Ali Fazal shared a goofy smile with Vin Diesel, who smiled wide and gave a victory sign pose.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

    Ali Fazal's heartfelt post caption for the story read, "It's that time after a long time… this was the beginning of my journey in West. Thank you, Vin @vindiesel. Sending my love to the fast fam. Going strong as always. .. @thefastsaga. And to @paulwalker, I remember it was his birthday, the day we clicked this second photo. May he be watchin from up there.."

    ALSO READ: MET Gala: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Indian stars who upped style game with intriguing outfits

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here vma

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss ADC

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss

    Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York ADC

    Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York

    Recent Stories

    Follow these 10 lifestyle changes to overcome menopause woes ADC

    Follow these 10 lifestyle changes to overcome menopause woes

    Kerala: Forest officials tranquilise wild tusker 'Arikomban' anr

    Kerala: Forest officials tranquilise wild tusker 'Arikomban'

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi vows to make the state No 1 slams Congress for abusing him 91 times gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi vows to make the state No.1; slams Congress for abusing him 91 times

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race snt

    Sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon