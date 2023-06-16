89-year-old Al Pacino becomes father again, welcomes baby boy with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The baby has been named Roman Pacino, the couple's representative told the media. According to rumours, Pacino was surprised by Alfallah's pregnancy as he had no intention of having a fourth child.

Alfredo James "Al" Pacino, a seasoned American actor and director, has now had four children. 83 years of age! The actor and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah had their first child together, a son. Roman Pacino was the baby's name, the couple's representative told PEOPLE. Alfallah's pregnancy surprised Pacino, according to TMZ. He had no intention of having a fourth child.

Pacino and Alfallah were pictured on Wednesday while having dinner together in Los Angeles.

In April 2022, Pacino and Alfallah's romance was made public. According to a Page Six article, the couple began dating during the pandemic. Alfallah is an alumni of the Cinematic School of Arts at the University of Southern California. She has a master's degree in production for film and television from the University of California, Los Angeles. When Alfallah was only 22 years old and a music icon, she dated Mick Jagger in 2017.

Pacino discussed parenting and his desire to be a better father than his own father, who abandoned him and his mother when he was a young child, in a 2014 interview with a leading media house. According to sources, "Pacino and Noor began dating during the pandemic. She primarily dates older, extremely wealthy men; she briefly dated Mick Jagger before moving on to Nicholas Berggruen. She has been dating Al for a while, and they get along great. Despite the fact that he is older than her father, the age difference doesn't seem to be an issue. She follows.

