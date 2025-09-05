Akshay Oberoi, in an exclusive chat on Table for Two, opens up about carving his own path in Bollywood without family support. From bonding with Yash on Toxic to upcoming big-banner projects, he shares candid insights into his journey.

The aforementioned actor spent some time on the sequel of Table for Two, Episode 9 discussing candidly his life in the industry, the projects he has worked on, and the challenges of making it through Bollywood without the much-needed family recommendation. It was indeed a rare insight into his life, philosophy, and professional journey.

Akshay Oberoi EXCLUSIVE on Table for Two

According to Akshay, he never relied on the fact that he is related to Vivek Oberoi for getting any roles. He said that not many in the industry knew of their relationship, nor have the two families ever been particularly close; hence, he had to rely on his talent, auditions, and persistence in fighting for work, something he is proud of looking back at. As he revealed on Table for two.

Working Experience on Toxic with Yash

One of the most interesting parts of the conversation was about Akshay's admiration for his co-star in Toxic, Yash. He went on to describe the superstar from Kannara as someone who is truly confident, a man with an aura both on and off screen. Akshay went on to shower praises on Geetu Mohandas, the director of Toxic, calling her visionary, whose earlier works he has admired for long. For him, working on Toxic was a learning experience and a dream collaboration.

Views on Friendships in Bollywood

The actor discussed how friendships in the industry are rarely considered uncomplicated. While on projects, he's found some sort of comradery, but he emphasized that forever friendships are hard to build. His comments perhaps gave the audience an insight into how he manages work commitments with value systems in a cutthroat industry.

Coming Projects

On table for two, Elaborating on the next projects, he describes Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari under the direction of Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Co-starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, this film is set to release in October 2025. On the other hand, Toxic, his much-anticipated movie with Yash, will be released across India in March 2026.

Akshay Oberoi's sincere talk on Table for Two showcases an actor unafraid to forge his path. From his decisions never to lean on the influence of family to partnering with numerous big names of Indian cinema, his journey has exuded resilience, ambition, and authenticity. With high-profile projects such as Toxic and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the making, Akshay seems to be steadily carving out a niche for himself in mainstream cinema.