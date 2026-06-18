The makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome To The Jungle' have released a new song, 'Deewane Hain'. The track, featuring the film's large ensemble cast, aims to evoke old-school Bollywood celebratory flavour and is sung by Anand Raj Anand and Amruta Fadnavis.

The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Welcome To The Jungle' have unveiled a new song 'Deewane Hain', attempting to bring back the old-school Bollywood flavour through celebration. Mounted on the scale of the comedy entertainer's sprawling ensemble cast, the song embraces the spirit of collective celebration, featuring the entire ensemble in a fresh look.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bringing Back a Familiar Emotion

Composer, lyricist and singer Anand Raj Anand shared that the idea was to make a song that people could instantly connect with. "When I started working on Deewane Hain, I wasn't thinking about trends. I wanted to create something that feels familiar the moment you hear it. This is the kind of song that people can sing together at celebrations, weddings or festivals. We have grown up with songs that brought people together, and I wanted to capture that emotion again," he said, as per a press release.

The Creative Team and Production

The track has been sung by Anand Raj Anand and Amruta Fadnavis, with music production by Vikram Nagi and arrangements by Prakash Peters. The song's rich soundscape comes from a blend of live instruments and percussion-heavy arrangements, with a folk Kashmiri tune adding to the magic of this celebratory track. Flute portions have been performed by Naveen Kumar, while the live rhythms and percussion section was arranged by Dipesh Varma and performed by Dipesh Varma, Ratnadeep Jamsandekar, Shikhar Naad Qureshi and Vijay Jadhav.

Adding to the song's warmth is an introductory child voice by Fiyoni Shah, along with a large ensemble of backing vocalists, including Kavya-Kriti, Juhi M, Saket Bairoliya, Sunny Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Abhishek Mukherjee, Pallavi Roy and Tanya Mathur. The vocals and rhythm section were recorded at YRF Studios by Vijay Dayal and Sagar Sathe, while Vijay Dayal also handled the mix and master.

A Song of 'Happy, Inclusive Energy'

For Amruta Fadnavis, the song's appeal lies in its simplicity. "What I loved most about Deewane Hain is that it has a very happy, inclusive energy. It makes you want to smile, sing along and be part of the celebration. That's something we don't get to hear very often anymore," she said.

About 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' brings together a formidable ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026. (ANI)