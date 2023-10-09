Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Akshay Kumar reunites with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn for new ad, watch video

    Akshay Kumar has returned as Vimal's brand ambassador and rejoined Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in a new ad campaign.

    Akshay Kumar reunites with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn for new ad, watch video RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Over a year after facing backlash for his association with the brand Vimal, Akshay Kumar has returned as its brand ambassador and rejoined Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. According to a new campaign, SRK, Ajay, and Akshay were seen endorsing the brand in a video posted online on Sunday. In the video, Shah Rukh and Ajay are seen sitting in a car, honking for Akshay's attention.

    Akshay was seen wearing headphones and listening to music, unaware that SRK and Ajay were waiting for him. He ignored Shah Rukh and Ajay's frequent phone calls. Ajay eventually opened a packet of pan masala, which piqued Akshay's interest. The advertisement has us going viral on social media. 

    The new ad

     

    Akshay's controversy with Vimal

    Akshay resigned as Vimal's brand ambassador in 2022 and after his first ad was out, he suffered flak. The actor apologized to fans for also being associated with the brand and took to social media and wrote, "I apologize. I'd like to apologize to all of my admirers and well-wishers. Your reply over the last few days has had a profound impact on me. While I have not and will not support cigarettes, I understand your emotions in light of my affiliation with Vimal Elaichi."

    On the work front, Akshay's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is currently running in theaters and was released on October 06. He will next be seen in 'Housefull' and 'Welcome 3'.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhak Dhak Trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and others take road trip to Himalayas RBA

    Dhak Dhak Trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and others take road trip to Himalayas

    Mammootty on vacay in Dubai; star enjoys Kannur Squad's box-office success anr

    Mammootty on vacay in Dubai; star enjoys Kannur Squad's box-office success

    Sophie Turner posts and later deletes THIS cryptic photo amid her divorce from Joe Jonas RBA

    Sophie Turner posts and later deletes THIS cryptic photo amid her divorce from Joe Jonas

    Kasargold OTT Release: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan starrer to start streaming on THIS date rkn

    Kasargold OTT Release: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan starrer to start streaming on THIS date

    Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja turns live commentator for India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match; video goes VIRAL vma

    Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja turns live commentator for India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match; video goes VIRAL

    Recent Stories

    Dhak Dhak Trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and others take road trip to Himalayas RBA

    Dhak Dhak Trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and others take road trip to Himalayas

    Israel-Hamas war: Alleged video of IDF soldiers capturing final moments before tragic end goes viral - WATCH snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Alleged video of IDF soldiers capturing final moments before tragic end goes viral - WATCH

    Mammootty on vacay in Dubai; star enjoys Kannur Squad's box-office success anr

    Mammootty on vacay in Dubai; star enjoys Kannur Squad's box-office success

    INDIA bloc slams PM Modi as video of Manipur man being 'burnt alive' surfaces WATCH AJR

    INDIA bloc slams PM Modi as video of Manipur man being 'burnt alive' surfaces | WATCH

    Sophie Turner posts and later deletes THIS cryptic photo amid her divorce from Joe Jonas RBA

    Sophie Turner posts and later deletes THIS cryptic photo amid her divorce from Joe Jonas

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon