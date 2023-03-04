Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi perform in Atlanta, USA (Video)

In Atlanta, Akshay Kumar kicked off his US tour. At the first event, the actor danced with Nora Fatehi while wearing a crimson lehenga. Check out the popular video.

The first show of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers Tour took place in Atlanta. The actress, who was joined on stage by Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Mouni Roy, lit up the stage with their first thrilling performance of the US tour. He was spotted dancing with Nora in a crimson lehenga. A video of the incident has circulated online.

In the video, Akshay begins his act by wearing a crimson lehenga over his black suit. He is joined by Nora, who is dressed in a short red sparkly garment, and he removes the lehenga to reveal a glittering black jacket and black slacks. The two can be seen dancing to 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' from his film 'Selfiee'.

Backstage, Akshay and his team members, including Aparshakti Khurana and Mouni Roy, are seen repeating the Gayatri Mantra. Several background dancers and other members joined them in standing in a large circle, saying the mantra.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Shuru karein #TheEntertainers tour lekar prabhu ka naam (starting The Entertainers tour with the name of God). Let’s rock it Atlanta! Looking forward to a great show. #GoodVibesOnly.” Akshay, who is dressed in a black shirt and blue pyjamas, also repeats 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' after the Gayatri Mantra is spoken.

Selfiee, in which he co-starred with Emraan Hashmi, was released in theatres on February 24, 2023. Both viewers and reviews were underwhelmed with the picture. The film had one of Akshay Kumar's worst career openings and performed poorly over the weekend.

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta, is an official Hindi version of the Malayalam film 'Driving License,' which featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The primary actors in the Hindi version are Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studios are among the investors.

Besides that, Akshay Kumar will co-star alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.