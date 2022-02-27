  • Facebook
    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening

    Ajit's Valimai is taking the worldwide box office by storm. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club.
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
    Ajith's action-thriller Valimai hit theatres across the country in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on February 24. The film has taken the worldwide box office by storm. The film has been collecting huge numbers despite being released on a non-holiday, and on its third day of release, Valimai has entered the 100 crore club.

    Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, has recorded one of the highest openings in Tamil Nadu and still pulling in huge crowds at the movie halls. A report in Box Office India says, “Valimai has settled on day three after a big drop on the second day. The three day numbers of the film in Tamil Nadu look to be 52-54 crore nett and it has to hit 100 crore to cover."

    A tweet of film trade analyst Ramesh Bala read, “#Valimai has seen a fabulous opening, not just in southern markets, but even in other parts of the country. #BheemlaNayak was sold out across our cinemas and same was the case with #GangubaiKathiawadi,” said Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, Inox Leisure.”

    He also tweeted, “#Valimai has opened very well in TN, KA, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE, GCC, Saudi and few more areas.. Weekend is Super Strong! Actor #Ajithkumar 's stardom doing the magic (sic)!”

    Valimai grossed 36.17 crores in Tamil Nadu alone, beating Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, which grossed 34 crores on day one, and Vijay’s Sarkar, the movie stood with 31.62 crores. It has been two years since the last release of Ajith’s film and Valimai’s release was also delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The fans of Ajith were waiting for this action-drama.

    Valimai revolves around ACP Arjun Kumar, played by Ajith, who relocates from Mumbai to Chennai to track a group of fierce bikers. Besides Ajith, the film features Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, VJ Bani, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, Sumitra, GM Sundar and Pearle Maaney in pivotal roles.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
