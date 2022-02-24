Valimai Twitter Review: Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar’s stellar performance

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai was released in the theatres on Thursday. The opening shows of the film has received a thunderous response from the audiences as the crowd gathered outside the theatres at 4 AM when the film’s first show began.

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has created quite an uproar on social media as the film’s audience has taken to Twitter to review the movie that offers a power-packed performance of Ajith on the big screen. The images of fans going bonkers over Ajith's presence on the screen and the nicely shot bike stunts have taken social media by the storm.

After the release of the film and witnessing Ajith Kumar’s fantastic performance in Valimai, fans of the actor burst firecrackers outside the theatres to celebrate his film. From placing big banners of the film to bringing special gifts, South is witnessing a mass euphoria over the film’s release.

The audiences’ reaction after watching the film’s first show explains the brilliant performance that Ajith Kumar had given in this much-awaited film. Many viewers have been comparing Valimai’s action sequences to the level of those in Hollywood films. At the same time, there are many who have called the film a mass entertainer and a blockbuster.

Twitter has been flooded with reviews about the Ajith Kumar starrer film. Other than Ajith’s stellar performance in the movie, praises have started pouring in for the film’s unique storyline, action sequences, visuals and music. In all, if the Twitter review of the film is to be believed, Valimai has been deemed as a blockbuster entertainer film; proving to be totally worth the wait.

Take a look at how social media users have reacted to Ajith Kumar’s Valimai. Also, don’t forget to check out the celebration videos from outside the theatres that the users have posted.