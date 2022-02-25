  • Facebook
    Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar starrer beats Annaatthe, Master

    Valimai Box Office Collection Day 1: The highly anticipated film of actor Ajith Kumar, Valimai, has opened to a thunderous response. The film’s day one collection reportedly stands at over Rs 36 crore.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Ajith Kumar has returned to the screens for the first two and a half years with the release of Valimai. It is for the first time since the outbreaks of the pandemic that Ajith Kumar’s film was released. And thus, the anticipation around it had proved to be in favour of the actor as crowds swarmed to watch the film in the theatres.

    The film has faced several delays because of the ongoing pandemic. It was earlier expected to be released in early January, but the restrictions are due to Omicron restrictions. However, the film’s release finally saw the light of the day on Thursday, February 24.

    As expected, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, a crime-thriller by genre, lived up to the hype as well as the worth. The film has been directed by H Vinoth and has reportedly made a staggering collection at the box office on day one of its release.

    If reports are to be believed, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai had a massive opening on day one, reportedly recording a collection of Rs 36.17 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. With such a collection, Valimai has left behind superstar Rajinikanth’s Annatthe. The 2021 film had made Rs 35 crore on the first day of its release in Tamil Nadu. In the meantime, Valimai made a collection of Rs 1.82 crore in Chennai while its worldwide collection on day one is reported to be anything between Rs 45 and Rs 50 crore.

    Ajith Kumar’s Valimai has been minting money even before the release of the film. The theatrical rights of the film in Tamil Nadu were reportedly sold for Rs 62 crore. Other than this, Valimai also did a great pre-release job in two more southern states. In Karnataka and Kerala, the film was sold to the distributors for Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 3.5 crore, respectively. At the same time, it also sold its overseas and Hindi theatrical rights for Rs 16 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

