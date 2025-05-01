Ajith Kumar Birthday, From his love story with Shalini to industry debates, his presence in South Indian cinema remains as captivating as ever.

Ajith Kumar, fondly referred to as "Thala" by his fans, is one of the most renowned actors of South Indian cinema. Having worked in the industry for more than three decades, he has earned immense admiration for his work, efforts, and daily life. However, like every high-profile star, Ajith himself had his quota of controversies as well as scandalous gossip concerning his private life. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a sneak peek at his love life along with controversies tagged to him ever since he is in the picture.

Ajith Kumar's Dating History

1. Early Romantic Relationships

Prior to his marriage to his wife, Ajith Kumar had a three-year-long relationship, reportedly. In one of his interviews, he acknowledged that the break-up pained him deeply, leaving him with trust and emotional issues. All this during the lean time of his career, so it was even more challenging for him.

2. Love Story with Shalini

Ajith Kumar also met actress Shalini on the Amarkalam sets (1999), and within no time their chemistry on the screen reflected into real life. Both married in 2000, and since then it has been one of the most decent unions in the industry. Shalini is Ajith's biggest supporter, and both often give us a peek into their heaven-like family life.

Big Controversies Surrounding Ajith Kumar

1. Film World Issues

Ajith Kumar has had sporadic problems in the Tamil film industry, primarily on issues of creative matters and work commitments. His decision to take long leaves from acting to pursue his car racing interest has sometimes given rise to rumors regarding his professional choices.

2. Political Statement & Public Comments

Ajith has never been political in life, although his views on freedom of speech and ethics in industry have invited controversies. He has strongly criticized some of the happenings in the film industry, and there has been mixed public reaction from his fans and peers.

3. Fan Wars & Social Media Backlash

As one of the largest Tamil stars, Ajith Kumar has been compared to other leading stars like Vijay. This has resulted in violent fan wars on social media with both actors' fans engaging in indecent ways. Nevertheless, Ajith has remained dignified in his silence and asked his fans to remain positive.

Ajith Kumar's film career has been nothing short of spectacular. While his private life and scandals have occasionally made the headlines, his work ethic and passion for racing continue to be the very foundation of his reputation. Another year went by, yet fans continue to admire his ruggedness, humility, and unwillingness to compromise his career or family.