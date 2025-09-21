The biopic Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s life, is making waves online. The film has sparked buzz with fans chanting “Yogi Baba Zindabad” and sharing their reactions across social media.

This much-talked-about Bollywood biopic, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is trending right now on the internet. With a narration of his spiritual journey along with his rise to political power, the film has been trending online and gathering attention. The film has attracted fans, followers, and curious spectators who have interacted with clips and either positive or negative responses from the film, thus making it one of the most critically discussed biopics of this season.

A Biopic on a Controversial and Influential Figure

Yogi Adityanath has walked the line between a spiritual leader and a political leader; his life has seen an uncommon path. He was born as Ajay Mohan Bisht in Uttarakhand, became a disciple of the Gorakhnath Math, and entered the political world to first become a member of the Lok Sabha and eventually Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The movie tries to present the changes in his life, illustrating that he is a yogi, leader, and reformer working for the welfare of many in India.

Fans Chant “Yogi Baba Zindabad”

One of the highlights that went viral online is during the viewing of the movie, fans were chanting “Yogi Baba Zindabad”. Excited chants emanating from the supportive audience are a mark of strong connect Yogi Adityanath shares with his base. Social media is filled with videos and pictures of viewers partying after watching the biopic, expressing their exuberance by chanting, clapping, and including fan edits. The slogan-driven response shows how much the film appealed to his followers.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

So, while family members embrace Ajey whole and soul, complimenting its portrayal of Yogi Adityanath's life and principles, they counteract his criticisms, asking if it serves more as a political narrative than a neutral report. Some people have said the film was made to glorify the Chief Minister, while others feel it presents an inspiring story showcasing his spiritual discipline and leadership journey. Nevertheless, the buzz online has kept the film trending across X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.

A Blend of Spirituality and Politics

The major distinguishing feature of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is its attempt to harmonize the rarely blended identities of Yogi Adityanath as a yogi and a politician. The film sheds light on his spiritual background while exploring his foray into political life and growing into the leadership of one of the biggest states in India. This blend of the spiritual with the political creates an interesting biopic that attracts both spiritual seekers and politically conscious audiences.