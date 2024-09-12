Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners

    The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards took place on September 11, 2024, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

    MTV's Video Music Awards (VMAs) began on Wednesday night in New York, with Taylor Swift topping the nominations. Megan Thee Stallion will host the event, which will feature Katy Perry accepting the Video Vanguard Award and performing a career-spanning medley. Eminem opened the event with the assistance of Jelly Roll. Other performers scheduled to appear include Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Lenny Kravitz, and Sabrina Carpenter.

    The winners 

    The winner of the 'Video Of The Year' Award went to Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – 'Fortnight'.

    Taylor Swift banged 'Artist Of The Year' Award.

    Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” won Song Of The Year.

    Best New Artist was won by Chappell Roan.

    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” Best Collaboration Award

    Taylor Swift took home the Best Pop Award.

    The Best Hip-Hop Award went to Eminem – “Houdini”.

    Best R&B went to SZA-'Snooze'

    Best Alternative- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

    Best Rock- Lenny Kravitz – “Human” 

    MTV Video Music Awards 2024

