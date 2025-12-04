Ajay Devgn shared a humorous birthday post for his 'De De Pyaar De 2' co-star Javed Jaaferi, sharing an unseen throwback photo and jokingly asking him to 'teach me some dance'. The two actors appeared in the sequel to the 2019 hit.

Ajay Devgn infused his birthday wish for the 'De De Pyaar De 2' co-star Javed Jaaferi with humour and an unseen throwback photo from the sets of the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn penned a humorous birthday message for the actor, writing, "Happy Birthday Jaaved Jaaferi. Thodi dancing mujhe bhi sikha de (Please teach me some dance)."

About 'De De Pyaar De 2'

The duo were last seen in the film 'De De Pyaar De 2', which was released in theatres on November 14, 2025. Apart from them, the film also starrer Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and Meezaan Jafri in the lead roles. The sequel was directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

The 2019 Original

The original 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), directed by Akiv Ali, was a hit among moviegoers. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The romantic comedy followed the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), a woman half his age. The film revolved around the complexities of their relationship, including societal judgment and the challenges posed by Ashish's ex-wife, who was played by Tabu. (ANI)