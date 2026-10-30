Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana gets partnered with JioHotstar for digital release after the theatrical run via the pay-per-view format. Know about the OTT release, date, and cast here.

The eagerly awaited Ramayana: Part One starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will be available on OTT on JioHotstar. But the movie will not be available to the viewers as a subscription release. Rather, it will be available through the pay-per-view model.

When And Where Can You Watch Ramayana Online?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ramayana will be available on JioHotstar after its theater released on November 5, 2026. It will be made available to the Indian viewers as a pay-per-view model. The OTT release date is not announced yet.

Through this, viewers will be able to watch the movie only after paying an extra amount apart from their OTT subscriptions. The makers have not disclosed the cost of viewing the movie digitally.

Release Date Of The Ramayana Movie In Cinemas

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One will be released in the year 2026, on November 5th, along with Diwali. It will be released in six languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. An IMAX 3D release is also planned.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Part Two will come out in the year 2027.