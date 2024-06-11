'Aj kal bacche consent nahi lete..', Satrughan Sinha REACTS to Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumours

Shatrughan Sinha, actor-turned-politician, responded to rumors about his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, stating he hasn't been informed of any plans. He emphasized trust in her decision-making and noted that modern children often inform rather than seek permission. Despite reports, neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer has addressed the rumors

Shatrughan Sinha, actor-turned-politician, addressed the ongoing rumors about his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's potential wedding plans, expressing his surprise and stating that he hasn't been informed of any such plans. Reports have surfaced suggesting that Sonakshi might be marrying her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai, but neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer has commented on these rumors.

Shatrughan Sinha, currently in Delhi following the election results, mentioned that he has not discussed any wedding plans with his daughter. He emphasized that children today tend to inform their parents about their decisions rather than seek permission. 'I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven’t spoken to anyone about my daughter’s plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn’t told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna maine media me padha hai. If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her all happiness always,' he told Times Now.

Sinha expressed his trust in Sonakshi's ability to make the right decisions. 'We trust our daughter’s judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions. Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat,' he added.

He also noted that he has received numerous calls about the rumored wedding but reiterated that he has no additional information. 'I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain. We are waiting to be informed,' he concluded.

Speculation has it that Sonakshi and Zaheer have been planning their wedding for some time but had to delay due to the recent Lok Sabha elections. Shatrughan Sinha contested in the election from Asansol, West Bengal, representing the TMC party.

A report by Hindustan Times suggested that the wedding would be a private, two-day affair attended only by close family and friends. An insider revealed, 'The wedding is going to be an intimate affair, with only the couple’s families and close friends in attendance. Sonakshi doesn’t want to give out much details of her wedding before it happens and wants to keep it just in her close circle. Many of her actor friends will also be marking their presence to be a part of the most special day for the couple.'

As of now, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have not responded to the wedding rumors.

