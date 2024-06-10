'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B's film showcases epic action in Dystopian drama

The Kalki 2898 AD trailer is finally out. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, features stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. It will be released in theatres on June 27.

After a long wait, the Kalki 2898 AD's trailer is finally out. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. Nag Ashwin directed the film, which will be released in cinemas on June 27. 'Kalki 2898 AD' takes place in a distant, dystopian future in which humanity faces immense problems.



The film, which has strong VFX and nail-biting sequences, is likely to leave viewers eager to see the visual extravaganza on the big screen. From Deepika's performance to Amitabh as Ashwatthama, everything in the teaser will have you riveted to your seats. Bujji, Prabhas' modified automobile and the film's sidekick, is the trailer's highlight. The footage portrays 'Bujji' as Bhairava's (Prabhas) faithful sidekick as they engage in an epic fight.

The video suggests that Disha Patani would play Prabhas's love interest. On June 7, Amitabh's new look as Ashwatthama was also revealed in a poster shared by the actor himself. He wrote, "Waiting yes for this great honour of being in the company of GREATS!! His wait is ending...3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, out on June 10th (sic)."

About Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

The trailer began with viewers learning about Kaashi, a remote region on top of a mountain with all the necessities—food, water, and shelter. People from other regions are fighting to rise to the top, hoping to receive assistance from the King, played by Bengali star Saswata Chatterjee. He is the sole ruler, so everyone must submit to him.



However, we gradually discover that there is a kid in the making who has the potential to overthrow his authority and usher in a new Yug. The trailer then introduces us to Deepika. She is reported to be carrying a kid who will transform the future. She is pictured with a baby bump. Assuming the King of Kailash knows the threat, he rewards Deepika's character.

As the release date approaches, the new poster has set the tone for what promises to be an epic and captivating story. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to be a watershed moment in Indian cinema, with Deepika Padukone's damaged character likely to be one of its most captivating features. 'Kalki 2898 AD' will be released in cinemas on June 27.

