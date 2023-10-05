Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai stuns at red carpet; takes stand against street harassment in Mumbai

    Aishwarya Rai wows at L'Oreal event in Mumbai, speaks out against street harassment, emphasizing safety for all genders

    Aishwarya Rai stuns at red carpet; takes stand against street harassment in Mumbai ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai created quite a buzz at a L'Oreal event in Mumbai on the night of October 4. Stepping onto the red carpet, the actress used the platform to take a stand against street harassment.

    After leaving a lasting impression with her runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai graced the L'Oreal event at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. The star-studded evening saw the attendance of numerous popular celebrities, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Gauahar Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others. On the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai made a powerful statement against the issue of street harassment, all while looking absolutely stunning in her black gown.

    Aishwarya Rai, who had recently captivated the audience with her shimmering gold cape gown on the Paris Fashion Week stage, once again dazzled the crowd in Mumbai. She donned an elegant black gown paired with a silver-detailed overcoat, showcasing her timeless beauty and fashion sense.

    ALSO READ: Leo: Kannada star Arjun Sarja exudes charisma as Harold Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

    While addressing the attendees on the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai spoke passionately about the pressing issue of street harassment faced by women. She expressed her gratitude for everyone's presence at the event and highlighted its significance in addressing this crucial issue. However, she also emphasized that the problem pertains to both genders and underscored the importance of creating an environment where everyone can feel safe and protected.

    On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai's last appearance was in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. Her commitment to raising awareness about important social issues, combined with her continued success in the entertainment industry, showcases her multifaceted talent and dedication.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leo : First look poster of Trisha Krishnan OUT; Check rkn

    Leo : First look poster of Trisha Krishnan OUT; Check

    Mahadev app scam: Ranbir Kapoor not accused, just called for questioning by Enforcement Directorate RKK

    Mahadev app scam: Ranbir Kapoor not accused, just called for questioning by Enforcement Directorate

    Video Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra calls himself sasta Kanye West businessman turns stand-up comedian RBA

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra calls himself 'sasta Kanye West'; businessman turns stand-up comedian

    Leo Arjun Sarja exudes charisma as Harold Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial ATG

    Leo: Kannada star Arjun Sarja exudes charisma as Harold Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

    Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Arya hints at Ankita Lokhande's entry confirmation; here's what she said SHG EAI

    Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Arya hints at Ankita Lokhande's entry confirmation; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Special train to offer views of Aravalli mountain range, will stop where passengers want

    Special train to offer views of Aravalli mountain range, will stop where passengers want (PHOTOS)

    Gold rate today october 5 2023 updates anr

    Gold rate today: Prices dip by Rs 160 for one sovereign; Check details

    Leo : First look poster of Trisha Krishnan OUT; Check rkn

    Leo : First look poster of Trisha Krishnan OUT; Check

    Bengaluru: Namma Yatri App to launch 'Purple Rides' to help specially-abled people vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Yatri App to launch ‘Purple Rides’ to help specially-abled people

    Sikkim flash floods: Indian Army deploys helplines as death toll climbs to 14 AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: Indian Army deploys helplines as death toll climbs to 14

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon