Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan. She shared a series of family photos featuring the couple and their daughter Aaradhya, drawing warm wishes from fans and industry friends.

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan marked 19 years of marriage, and the special occasion was celebrated with a adorable family post shared by Aishwarya on social media.

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Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the actor posted a series of family pictures with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In one picture, the three were seen posing next to a beautiful bouquet. Another photo showed them smiling together for the camera. Aishwarya looked elegant in a white outfit paired with her signature red lipstick and open hair. Abhishek looked stylish in blue ethnic wear. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

A Look Back at Their Journey Together

In no time, fans and friends chimed in the comment section with anniversary wishes for the couple. Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. They later welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

The couple has also shared screen space in several films over the years, including 'Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2,' 'Guru,' 'Umrao Jaan,' 'Sarkar Raj' and 'Raavan.' Their on-screen pairing has always been loved by audiences.

The two were recently seen together at a family celebration, where they once again grabbed attention with their graceful presence. (ANI)