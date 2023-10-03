Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner's viral photo from Paris Fashion Week generates online excitement

    Aishwarya Rai's Paris Fashion Week appearance with daughter Aaradhya and Kendall Jenner creates a buzz. Elegance meets glamour on the runway

    Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner's viral photo from Paris Fashion Week generates online excitement SHG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai graced the Paris Fashion Week, radiating elegance in her golden attire. Among the esteemed celebrities strutting the runway by the Eiffel Tower for L'Oréal Paris' fashion show were Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, and more. Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya, adding a heartwarming touch to the event. Social media has been buzzing with photos and videos from the show, particularly a viral image capturing Aishwarya Rai and her daughter alongside Kendall Jenner. Aishwarya Rai dazzled on the stage in a resplendent gold cape gown, adorned with intricate gold sequin embellishments. The gown featured an exquisite see-through cape attached to the back, complemented by golden high heels and exquisite diamond rings and earrings. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner graced the runway in a shimmering silver ensemble, creating a captivating moment when the trio posed for a photograph together. The event was a star-studded affair that left fashion enthusiasts in awe.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @aishwaryaraiobsession

    ALSO READ: '12th Fail' trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Urfi Javed secretly engaged in Hindu rituals? Find out about the picture gone viral RKK

    Is Urfi Javed secretly engaged in Hindu rituals? Find out about the picture gone viral

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer rkn

    Thalaivar 170: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier joins the cast of Rajanikanth starrer

    12th Fail' trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    '12th Fail' trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on THIS date

    Yodha Karan Johar prepones release date, sets showdown with Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas SHG EAI

    Yodha: Karan Johar prepones release date, sets showdown with Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas'

    Kajol's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's prank about their marriage goes viral; watch fun video RKK

    Kajol's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's prank about their marriage goes viral; watch fun video

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Boxer Lovlina books 2024 Paris Olympics ticket, Preeti Pawar signs off with bronze snt

    Asian Games 2023: Boxer Lovlina books 2024 Paris Olympics ticket, Preeti Pawar signs off with bronze

    Trekker from Bengaluru disappears in Manali woods, search ops underway vkp

    Trekker from Bengaluru disappears in Manali woods, search ops underway

    Is Urfi Javed secretly engaged in Hindu rituals? Find out about the picture gone viral RKK

    Is Urfi Javed secretly engaged in Hindu rituals? Find out about the picture gone viral

    7 simple workouts to reduce hip fat and love handles RBA EAI

    7 simple workouts to reduce hip fat and love handles

    Madhya Pradesh: Officials to demolish house of man accused of raping teen near Ujjain; check details AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Officials to demolish house of man accused of raping teen near Ujjain; check details

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon