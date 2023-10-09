Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rehearsal ramp walk video goes viral, netizens say she's pregnant

    People criticized Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for not having a figure to walk the runway as she used to, and many even stated that the diva had lost her charm since her face was swollen, which could be due to an abuse of Botox.

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week, turning attention with her golden glittery gown. The actress was seen ruling the stage after a very long time but that didn't really go well for her. The 49-year-old appeared a little heavier than usual, which is something people can't help but notice after the actress astonished her admirers at Paris Fashion Week. 

    People criticized Aishwarya for not having a figure to walk the runway like she used to, and many even stated that the diva had lost her charm since her face was swollen, which could be due to an abuse of Botox. And now, a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a black gown practicing for the nighttime ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week is going viral. 

    The 'Dhoom 2' actress is severely ridiculed for her walk in this video because she appears a little uncomfortable and is unable to walk appropriately and comfortably, while many are criticizing her dress taste and commenting on the apparent pouch, suggesting she is pregnant again.

    The video

    "I think she's pregnant.. can see baby bump," one user said. "She can't even walk properly," another person observed. She doesn't even meet model standards. On the ramp, the figure is not supporting." Another person commented, "Her confidence is amazing in spite of her career finished in India which none of the Western media is aware of". Another user commented, "I think she is pregnant.. can see a baby bump."

    Aishwarya Rai has come a long way in the industry and was named Miss World in 1994. She made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film 'Iruvar', and in the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
