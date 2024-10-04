Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's diary page goes VIRAL amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan; Check

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married since 2007, having fallen in love and taken their relationship to the next level with their union. Aishwarya became the beloved Bachchan Bahu, seamlessly integrating into the family, which embraced the spirit of togetherness. However, recent reports have suggested that not everything is well between the couple, with rumors of potential separation and divorce circulating in the media.

Amidst these speculations, a page from a slam book written by Aishwarya during her childhood has gone viral. Like many, she cherished her childhood memories, and this page reflects her thoughts on love and personal feelings. When asked about her ideal relationship, she expressed a desire for a partner who would guide her towards positivity, even in difficult times. Regarding her dislikes, she mentioned her aversion to people who publicly air their grievances. In a poignant reflection on her sorrows, she stated that they are hers alone, emphasizing her preference for privacy in her personal struggles. She also noted that she avoids stooping to others' levels.

ALSO READ: Bhairadevi Review: Unveiling the Mystical World of Aghoris

Fans of Aishwarya and Abhishek are hopeful for a resolution to the rumors surrounding their relationship. Recently, Aishwarya subtly indicated that all might be well, as she proudly showcased her wedding ring during Paris Fashion Week 2024, where she was accompanied by their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. This sighting brought relief to fans, especially as she was seen wearing her distinctive V-shaped wedding ring. However, many fans noted the absence of Abhishek Bachchan by Aishwarya's side at significant events, including IIFA 2024, raising further questions about their current status.

Latest Videos