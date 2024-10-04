Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhairadevi Review: Unveiling the Mystical World of Aghoris

    From start to finish, the film keeps the audience engaged. The songs in the middle are a strong attempt to draw the audience into the Aghori world, but because they are a bit too long, the audience gets restless.

    Bhairadevi Review: Unveiling the Mystical World of Aghoris RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    On the surface, this is a film about supernatural and divine power. A family story unfolds, leading to the unveiling of this mysterious world. The fact that it also contains elements of a crime thriller is special. When DCP Arvind, known for solving cases involving ghosts and spirits, himself becomes a victim of what seems like a supernatural attack, he seeks help from Aghoris on the advice of his assistant.

    This opens up the world of Aghoris, hidden from the eyes of the ordinary world. It provides information about their ways, policies, beliefs, and practices.

    Having shown all this, does the entire film stand on the story of Aghoris? Definitely not. This is just the outer layer. Inside is a crime thriller. You have to wait till the interval to see this. From start to finish, the film keeps the audience engaged. The songs in the middle are a strong attempt to draw the audience into the Aghori world, but because they are a bit too long, the audience gets restless. While trying to convey multiple ideas, the focus seems scattered in some places. 

    Movie: Bhairadevi
    Cast: Radhika Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Aravind, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu
    Direction: Sree Jai
    Rating : 3

    Apart from that, there is no doubt that Sree Jai has made a good effort. Radhika has acted with amazing energy. The clear pronunciation and voice modulation of the artist who dubbed for her Aghori character has elevated the role. Ramesh Aravind's performance deserves a salute. Senthil Prashant's music creates the mood required for the story. Although the film reflects shades of 90s cinema in some places, it does not fail to entertain.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here ATG

    Mallika Sherawat reveals hero of super-hit film tried to enter her bedroom at midnight; Read here

    Harshika Poonacha Welcomes Baby Girl on Navratri RBA

    Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha Welcomes Baby Girl on Navratri

    Thekku Vadakku REVIEW: Will Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinayakan's film, win audiences' hearts? Read THIS RBA

    Thekku Vadakku REVIEW: Will Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinayakan's film, win audiences' hearts? Read THIS

    Superstar Rajnikanth got discharged from hospital after 4 days; Read on ATG

    Superstar Rajnikanth gets discharged from hospital after 4 days; Read on

    Deepika Padukone to make FIRST post-pregnancy appearance at 'Singham Again' trailer launch? Know here ATG

    Deepika Padukone to make FIRST post-pregnancy appearance at 'Singham Again' trailer launch? Know here

    Recent Stories

    MUDA land allotment case: GT Deve Gowda defends CM Siddaramaiah, questions calls for resignation AJR

    MUDA land allotment case: GT Deve Gowda defends CM Siddaramaiah, questions calls for resignation

    Pune SHOCKER! 21-year-old gangraped by men posing as human rights activists; one arrested anr

    Pune SHOCKER! 21-year-old gangraped by men posing as human rights activists; one arrested

    Reliance Power to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 04, 2024 RKK

    Reliance Power to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 04, 2024

    Gold Price surges to all-time high on Navratri's second day ATG

    Gold Price surges to all-time high on Navratri's second day

    Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira RBA

    Mohammed Shami enjoys shopping spree with daughter Aaira

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon