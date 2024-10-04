Bhairadevi Review: Unveiling the Mystical World of Aghoris

From start to finish, the film keeps the audience engaged. The songs in the middle are a strong attempt to draw the audience into the Aghori world, but because they are a bit too long, the audience gets restless.

On the surface, this is a film about supernatural and divine power. A family story unfolds, leading to the unveiling of this mysterious world. The fact that it also contains elements of a crime thriller is special. When DCP Arvind, known for solving cases involving ghosts and spirits, himself becomes a victim of what seems like a supernatural attack, he seeks help from Aghoris on the advice of his assistant.

This opens up the world of Aghoris, hidden from the eyes of the ordinary world. It provides information about their ways, policies, beliefs, and practices.





Having shown all this, does the entire film stand on the story of Aghoris? Definitely not. This is just the outer layer. Inside is a crime thriller. You have to wait till the interval to see this. From start to finish, the film keeps the audience engaged. The songs in the middle are a strong attempt to draw the audience into the Aghori world, but because they are a bit too long, the audience gets restless. While trying to convey multiple ideas, the focus seems scattered in some places.

Movie: Bhairadevi

Cast: Radhika Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Aravind, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu

Direction: Sree Jai

Rating : 3

Apart from that, there is no doubt that Sree Jai has made a good effort. Radhika has acted with amazing energy. The clear pronunciation and voice modulation of the artist who dubbed for her Aghori character has elevated the role. Ramesh Aravind's performance deserves a salute. Senthil Prashant's music creates the mood required for the story. Although the film reflects shades of 90s cinema in some places, it does not fail to entertain.

Latest Videos