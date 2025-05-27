English

Weekend Binge: 7 must watch thrilling Korean dramas

entertainment May 27 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social Media
Stranger

A prosecutor with a rare condition that prevents him from feeling emotions teams up with a detective to uncover corruption. 

Where to Watch: Netflix

Flower of Evil

A detective discovers shocking secrets about her seemingly perfect husband, unraveling a dark and suspenseful mystery. 

Where to Watch: Viki

Vagabond

A stuntman uncovers a massive conspiracy after a tragic plane crash, leading to high-stakes action and espionage. 

Where to Watch: Netflix

A Killer Paradox

After accidentally killing a serial killer, a man finds himself pursued by a relentless detective in this gripping crime thriller. 

Where to Watch: Netflix

Marry My Husband

A woman travels back in time to seek revenge on her cheating husband and best friend, blending mystery with romance. 

Where to Watch: Netflix

Death’s Game

A man faces multiple deaths and reincarnations as he tries to escape his fate, making for a suspenseful and emotional journey. 

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A Shop for Killers

A woman discovers that her late uncle secretly ran a shop selling weapons to serial killers, leading her into a dangerous world of survival. 

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

