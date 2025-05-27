Weekend Binge: 7 must watch thrilling Korean dramas

A prosecutor with a rare condition that prevents him from feeling emotions teams up with a detective to uncover corruption.
Where to Watch: Netflix
A detective discovers shocking secrets about her seemingly perfect husband, unraveling a dark and suspenseful mystery.
Where to Watch: Viki
A stuntman uncovers a massive conspiracy after a tragic plane crash, leading to high-stakes action and espionage.
After accidentally killing a serial killer, a man finds himself pursued by a relentless detective in this gripping crime thriller.
A woman travels back in time to seek revenge on her cheating husband and best friend, blending mystery with romance.
A man faces multiple deaths and reincarnations as he tries to escape his fate, making for a suspenseful and emotional journey.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
A woman discovers that her late uncle secretly ran a shop selling weapons to serial killers, leading her into a dangerous world of survival.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
