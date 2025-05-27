As the fifth part of 'Housefull' is all set to be released in June, the makers on Tuesday kickstarted the promotions with a grand trailer launch in Mumbai.

The event saw the presence of the film's ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever and the leading ladies Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Tarun Mansukhani also attended the launch.

Sanjay Dutt, who plays a crucial role in the film, skipped the event. Interestingly, the makers brought a cardboard cutout of Sanjay Dutt to the event. Akshay and Jackie Shroff playfully posed with the cutout.

The 'Housefull' 5 trailer was unveiled a few hours ago and has been trending on social media since then. The trailer started with a voiceover by Nana Patekar explaining the plot of the film. A billionaire is marking his 100th birthday on a luxurious yacht with a star-studded party and decides to give his inheritance to his 'Jolly'. And then confusion starts as there are 3 Jollys who claim to be the real heir of the property - Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), Julius (Akshay Kumar).

The trailer is loaded with peppy tracks, jokes and some iconic film references. At the end of the trailer, Jackie Shroff was spotted saying his son Tiger Shroff's hit "Choti Bachchi ho kya?" dialogue, leaving fans excited.

Also, the music of 'Khalnayak' played in the background when Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt made their entry in the trailer of Housefull 5.

On expanding the franchise, Sajid Nadiadwala in a press note said, "I've been thinking about the story of Housefull 5 and having two different climaxes for the last 30 years. I've always wanted to make a thriller, and the idea finally came to me 3-4 years ago, right after I finished writing Housefull 4. I wrote the story and screenplay myself, and it's truly a dream come true. What makes this film unique is that different shows will have all together different killers and climax. Imagine a 3 PM show having one ending, and the 6 PM show having another- this is happening across single screens and multiplexes."

He added, "Housefull 5 is a true killer comedy. Writing it gave me sleepless nights, but also a lot of joy. Once the script was ready, bringing Akshay and Tarun Mansukhani on board and others made the journey even more fruitful."

Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 6.

