    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 16th anniversary amid Aaradhya's court case

    On Thursday, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartwarming and touching photo on social media to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary. 
     

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    It's time for yt another B-town bash as Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday by sharing a lovable and romantic picture on their respective Instagram accounts. Both of them were smiling as they captured a selfie. Sharing the post, Aishwarya captioned it, “Sweet 16," followed by heart emoticons. Abhishek, on the other hand wrote, “16" with an evil eye emoticon. He, too, captioned it, “16". Within minutes after sharing the post, fans flooded the comment section with love and adoration. Check out the post here:

    The wedding of Aishwarya and Abhishek was one of the most eagerly anticipated occasions in Bollywood. On April 20, 2007, the pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony at the Bachchan home in Mumbai, Prateeksha. Only close relatives and friends, including several prominent Bollywood stars, were present for the wedding. While Abhishek wore a white sherwani, the former Miss World looked lovely in a traditional gold Kanjeevaram saree. In accordance with Hindu custom, the couple exchanged vows. The duo has collaborated on a number of films, including Guru (2007), Raavan (2010), Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2 (2006), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). 

    Work front: Aishwarya is scheduled to star in the much awaited 'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2'. The movie is a cinematic rendition of the same-named Tamil novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy, which was first published as a series in the 1950s. After their successful cooperation in the highly acclaimed 2010 film Raavan, this is her third project with renowned South actor Vikram. The last time we saw Abhishek was in a cameo in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

    Following Pamela Chopra's untimely death yesterday, the couple was also spotted at Aditya Chopra's house. Amitabh Bachchan, who has acted in numerous Yash Raj Films productions such as Mohabbatein (2000), Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), and Veer-Zaara (2004), was among them. The Dhoom film series, which was distributed by Yash Raj Films, included Abhishek as well.

