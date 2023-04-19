Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with her luscious body in sizzling attires

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Best known for impressive performances in films like Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, here are some of the times when the actress raised the temperature with her luscious body in sexy outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Let us take a look at the most alluring and drool-worthy sexy pictures of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who amplifies the hotness and tones with most sexy outfits. She will soon be seen in the much-awaited RC16 with RRR star Ram Charan that marks her Telugu debut in the Tollywood industry.

    article_image2

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Kiara Advani looks stunning in this hot mango-colored bikini with a white hat as she is about to dive into the pool in the picture.

    article_image3

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Kiara Advani serves a dish of sizzling looks and delectable views in this black knotted top and risque black cutout-waisted skirt that flaunts her toned abs with highlighted locks.

    article_image4

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Kiara Advani goes totally bold and fearless in this bare photoshoot picture that she got done with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Her subtle smile and expressive eyes here add more oomph to her exotic and bare look as she covered herself with a green leaf.

    article_image5

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Kiara Advani looks sensational and is a sight-to-behold dressed in a bold black bikini in this particular picture. Black bikini flaunts her booty and bare back inside the pool.

    article_image6

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Kiara Advani looks desirable and also turns the tables with a mango-colored lace bralette as she is enjoying the beach vibes with her eyes closed and a smile on her face.

    article_image7

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    The diva gives tropical vibes in a red printed bikini and a red sarong paired with chic sunglasses and a bandana in this sensuous picture which is too hot and irresistible.

    article_image8

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Kiara Advani looks like a seductress and sexy bombshell with sizzling poses in a black and white zipper-themed bikini while chilling at the pool.

    article_image9

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Kiara Advani looks alluring and searing in a golden shimmery-colored bare back ensemble outfit as she stands facing the azure blue beach waters in the picture.

