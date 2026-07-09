AICWA demands a high-level probe after actor Rajesh Sharma fell ill on the sets of Prabhas' film 'Fauji'. The association expressed concern over his health and questioned working conditions, urging an immediate and transparent investigation.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded a high-level investigation after actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly fell ill on the sets of Prabhas starrer 'Fauji' at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

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In a press statement, the association expressed deep concern over the sudden deterioration in the health of the veteran actor. "Actor Rajesh Sharma's health reportedly deteriorated severely during the shooting schedule, following which he travelled to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation," the statement read.

Actor 'Still Not Out of Danger'

The AICWA further revealed that actor Rajesh Sharma has been under close medical observation and "is still not out of danger."

"The seriousness of the incident has become even more alarming in view of the latest medical update. Rajesh Sharma remains under close medical observation and is reportedly still not out of danger. Considering the gravity of his condition, AICWA believes that a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to this medical emergency during the shooting of Fauji is absolutely essential," it added.

Concerns Over Working Conditions

The association questioned the working conditions on the film's sets. "The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences," the AICWA continued.

Appeal to Telangana Chief Minister

Reaching out to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the association demanded an immediate high-level investigation into the incident.

"The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority," it stated.

In the meantime, the makers of 'Fauji' are yet to issue any statement in the matter. (ANI)