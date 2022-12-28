Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Tunisha Sharma, 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi dies by suicide

    A 22-year-old social media influencer was discovered hanging in her Raigarh residence days after TV actress Tunisha Sharma's reported suicide.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 8:36 AM IST

    A 22-year-old female social media star from Raigarh committed suicide in a stunning occurrence. According to authorities, the lady, named as Leena Nagwanshi, was discovered hanging at her house. This comes following the suspected suicide of prominent TV actress Tunisha Sharma on December 24. Tunisha, who was appearing in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul,' was discovered hanging in the serial's restroom on Saturday. She was 21 years old.

    As per a media report, Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS, said, “A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by the Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

    Leena's most recent Instagram photo was on Christmas, when she was shown playing with a soft toy and then posing with a newborn costumed as Santa Claus. Leena had over 10.8k Instagram followers. She would also upload videos to her YouTube account, Royal Leena.

    Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani also shared Leena's photo on his official Instagram account, prompting a rush of condolence sentiments in the comments section.

    One social media user wrote: “OMG! what’s happening to our youngsters?" Another one said, “This has become a joke… People just have no value of life they are living in… Rather have become ungrateful towards their life and family, hence just don’t think twice before taking such a step… Have some self-love man and come out of the life of social media…" (sic)

    “I just wish this social media could just vanish so that people could live a peaceful life like our parents in their time did," wrote a third user.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 8:36 AM IST
