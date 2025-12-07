Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar is winning praise, and excitement is rising for its sequel. After co-actor Danish Pandor praised him, Ranveer hinted that part two will deliver even bigger surprises for audiences

Aditya Dhar’s spy-action film Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and others, released in theatres on December 5 and has been drawing positive reviews from audiences. The second part of the franchise is scheduled to arrive a few months later, on March 19, 2026. With the sequel already generating excitement, Ranveer Singh has now hinted at what viewers can expect in the upcoming chapter.

Danish Pandor, who portrayed Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, shared a heartfelt note on Instagram reflecting on his experience working with Ranveer. He posted a picture with the actor and recalled their first meeting during the narration session. Danish said that Ranveer had entered the room with his trademark enthusiasm, greeted him warmly, and expressed confidence that they would excel together. According to Danish, that moment set the tone for the journey ahead. He described Ranveer’s energy, precision, generosity, and commitment as deeply inspiring, adding that their on-screen chemistry came naturally because most of his scenes were with Ranveer, who was intensely present in every frame.

Ranveer Singh

Danish also mentioned observing Ranveer’s rigorous preparation, saying that the actor approached every line and scene with careful attention. He noted that Ranveer’s dedication pushed and encouraged him, giving him the space to perform freely. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness Ranveer’s transformation on set each day and stated that the experience had a lasting impact on him. Danish concluded by calling Ranveer invincible and appreciative of him as a co-actor.

Responding to the post, Ranveer expressed his affection for Danish and said he was moved by the message. He hinted that the audience’s reaction to the sequel would be even more explosive, adding that he felt proud of Danish’s work and cherished their collaboration.

Dhurandhar revolves around Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, who spearheads a risky mission aimed at eliminating a terror network in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays a young Punjabi man recruited from prison and trained to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal underworld. The film also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan. With a runtime of 214 minutes, it stands among the longest Indian films ever released.

The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026. The sequel is expected to clash at the box office with Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic, which is slated for release on the same day.