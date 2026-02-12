Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who is married to the famous actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, got a threatening email on Wednesday. This was only a day after actor Ranveer Singh got a similar WhatsApp voice message.

Aayush Sharma's Threat Note

It's important to note that Aayush Sharma's threat came a day after Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh got a voice message from people he didn't know on WhatsApp. Authorities think the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be involved, maybe to extort money.

Early reports say that Ranveer Singh's assistant got a menacing voicemail asking for crores of cash.

Last week, an unknown shooter shot five times at director Rohit Shetty's home in Juhu, Mumbai. But no one was wounded in the shooting. The Mumbai Police are looking into this, and five people have been detained in Pune in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police utilised the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against five people who were detained for the shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home. The five people who were charged were taken to a special MCOCA court, which put them in police prison until February 17, 2026.

About Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma made his acting debut in the 2018 movie Loveyatri, which starred Warina Hussain. The 35-year-old actor's most recent part was in the action thriller movie Ruslaan, which came out in 2024 and starred Vidya Malvade, Jagapathi Babu, and Sushrii Mishraa.