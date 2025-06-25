Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, is recovering from two surgeries. He shared his experience on social media, revealing his struggle with back pain, which he initially ignored, leading to the need for surgical intervention.

Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, was recently hospitalized. He had to undergo not one, but two surgeries. Aayush himself shared this information with his fans through social media. The 34-year-old shared pictures of himself from the hospital, lying in bed and making a victory sign. He wrote a detailed post in the caption of these pictures, explaining why he had to undergo surgery.

Why was Aayush Sharma hospitalized?

Aayush Sharma wrote in the caption, "Life has its own way of slowing you down so you can listen. For the past few years, I've been experiencing persistent back pain. I first felt this pain while performing stunts during the action scenes of the film 'Ruslaan'. It wasn't too dramatic, so I did what most people do...ignored it, masked it, and moved on."

Aayush Sharma gives his health update

According to Aayush, "Eventually, things changed during the shooting of my current film. Movements that once felt natural—dancing, stunts, even the simplest stretches—came to a halt. What I thought was temporary turned out to be more serious. My biggest mistake? Taking the pain lightly and hoping it would heal on its own. But now...here we are. After two surgeries, I'm on the road to recovery. The journey has just begun, and I'm filled with gratitude, hope, and a strong desire to return to work, which I love so much...being in front of the camera."

What did Aayush Sharma learn from this difficult time?

Aayush Sharma further wrote in his post, "This phase has taught me that health isn't just about building a six-pack; it's about what's happening inside. Don't ignore your body's whispers. Pay attention as soon as possible and heal completely."

Aayush Sharma thanked everyone from doctors to family

Aayush thanked the doctors for their care. He expressed his gratitude to producer Sajid Qureshi and director Kiran Korrapati for their patience and understanding over the weeks. He then mentioned his family and wrote, "Thank you to my beautiful family, Arpita (wife), Ahil (son), and Ayat (daughter), for making my bed rest feel more like a vacation than a punishment. Your laughter, love, and support are my real medicine. And my little son Ahil, who looked at me and said, 'Papa, get well soon. I want my Wolverine back.' I'm coming back stronger...for you, for me, and for all of this." After seeing Aayush's post, internet users are praying for his well-being.

Aayush Sharma's upcoming films

On the work front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in the film 'Kwatha', in which he will star opposite Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif. Directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani, the film's story will be inspired by a true incident from the Indian Army. The film's release date has not yet been announced.