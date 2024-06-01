Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After Natasa Stankovic, Malaika Arora spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured BF amid Arjun Kapoor's breakup news

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have amicably split ways after making their relationship public in 2019. In a viral photo, Malaika Arora was seen clicking a selfie with Disha Patani's rumoured beau; social media users react.
     

    After Natasa Stankovic, Malaika Arora spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured BF amid Arjun Kapoor's breakup news RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Malaika Arora has been making headlines since speculations of her separation with Arjun Kapoor surfaced. Amid all this, a photo of the diva has surfaced on social media, showing her standing with Disha Patani's supposed boyfriend, Aleksander Alexllic. Aleksander shared a flashback shot on Instagram Stories of himself taking a selfie with Malaika Arora. 

    Aleksander initially piqued everyone's interest when he was constantly seen with Disha Patani. He later made waves when he had Disha's face tattooed on his arm. Disha has always referred to him as a friend, but netizens assume that the two are dating. It's still being determined what Aleksander does for a living. However, many netizens think that he works in the fitness business.

    Also Read: Who is Ridhima Pandit? Actress who denied marriage rumors with Shubman

    After Natasa Stankovic, Malaika Arora spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured BF amid Arjun Kapoor's breakup news RBA

    Interestingly, the snapshot comes when Malaika Arora is also making headlines for her alleged separation with Arjun Kapoor. Pinkvilla reported on Friday that the pair, who made their romance public in 2019, had peacefully split ways.

    “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup: Know the REAL reason

    “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time,” the insider added.

    Later, another report by a news agency reported their split, saying, "According to Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has occurred. They've been dating for a long time, thus the relationship has been quite serene, polite, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still cordial." However, the diva's management later verified that she was still dating Kapoor and that news of their breakup were incorrect. "No no. "All rumours," she told India Today.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Katy Perry performs at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities RKK

    WATCH: Katy Perry performs at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities

    Cricket 'No truth to this news': Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill osf

    'No truth to this news': Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 PM Modi wave here, says Kangana Ranaut as she votes in Mandi (WATCH) RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘PM Modi’s wave here,' says Kangana Ranaut as she votes in Mandi (WATCH)

    Video Mother-to-be Deepika Padukone dons body-hugging dress, flaunts baby bump on dinner date with family RBA

    Video: Mother-to-be Deepika Padukone dons body-hugging dress, flaunts baby bump on dinner date with family

    NO divorce for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Couple want to 'fix things'? Read details RBA

    'NO' divorce for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Couple want to 'fix things'? Read details

    Recent Stories

    Greatest piece of cricket ever seen Viral video of most eventful dot ball leaves Internet in splits (WATCH) snt

    'Greatest piece of cricket ever seen': Viral video of most eventful dot ball leaves Internet in splits (WATCH)

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty anr

    Kerala: Payment delayed for student Police Cadets, Ex-Servicemen appointed for election duty

    Cinema Lovers Day: All movie tickets at Rs 99? Read T&C before booking RKK

    Cinema Lovers Day: All movie tickets at Rs 99? Read T&C before booking

    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH) osf

    Sourav Ganguly backs Gautam Gambhir to take over as India's head coach, says he has all the qualities (WATCH)

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more gcw

    Realme GT 6 to LAUNCH in India on June 20; Check out expected features, price & more

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon