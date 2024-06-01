 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Who is Ridhima Pandit? Actress who denied marriage rumors with Shubman

Image credits: X

Dismissed Rumors

On Saturday, Ridhima Pandit took to her Instagram stories to dismiss her wedding rumors with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

Image credits: Instagram

About Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit is an Indian actress and model who appears on Hindi television. 

Image credits: Social Media

Debut role

She is most known for portraying Rajni in the 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' serial. 

Image credits: instagram/Ridhima Pandit

Debut role

Her performance in the show as Rajni, a super-humanoid robot, earned her the Gold Award for Best Debut Actress.

Image credits: instagram/Ridhima Pandit

About Ridhima Pandit

She began her career as a model, working for Sunsilk, Fair & Lovely, Dove, Harpic, Veet, Luminous, and Set Wet.

Image credits: instagram/Ridhima Pandit

Reality shows

In 2019, she competed in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and finished second place.

Image credits: Instagram

Reality shows

In 2021, she was part of the television reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One