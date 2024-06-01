Who is Ridhima Pandit? Actress who denied marriage rumors with Shubman

Entertainment
On Saturday, Ridhima Pandit took to her Instagram stories to dismiss her wedding rumors with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.
Ridhima Pandit is an Indian actress and model who appears on Hindi television.
She is most known for portraying Rajni in the 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' serial.
Her performance in the show as Rajni, a super-humanoid robot, earned her the Gold Award for Best Debut Actress.
She began her career as a model, working for Sunsilk, Fair & Lovely, Dove, Harpic, Veet, Luminous, and Set Wet.
In 2019, she competed in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9' and finished second place.
In 2021, she was part of the television reality show Bigg Boss OTT.