Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor breakup: Know the REAL reason

Bollywood lovers Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have split. The couple was in a committed relationship for years.

Image credits: Social Media

A source says Arjun and Malaika separated amicably, although they have not commented.

Image credits: Our own

Malaika and Arjun had a special bond and would always be precious to one another. They would remain silent after parting ways.

Image credits: Our own

A source told Pinkvilla that they won't let people drag and analyse their relationship.
 

Image credits: Instagram

“Sadly, their long, loving, fruitful relationship has ended. That doesn't imply they're enemies. They appreciate each other and support each other."

Image credits: Instagram

"They have respected their relationship for years. Even after parting ways, they will respect one another."

Image credits: Instagram

The insider stated that they want people to give them room during this sensitive period because they were in a committed relationship for years.

Image credits: Getty
