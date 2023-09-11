After Jailer, Rajinikanth joins hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Thalaivar 171'

Sun Pictures on Monday (Sep 11) confirmed their next film tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 171' starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The superstar is currently basking in the success of Jailer. He has also wrapped up the shoot of 'Lal Salaam'.

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a new project following the huge success of "Jailer." The actor will work with Lokesh Kanagaraj on the next film "Thalaivar 171." The Sun Pictures official Twitter account tweeted the announcement. Lokesh is currently winding up the post-production of 'Leo'. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for Thalaivar 171. The makers are expected to make further announcements of the crew shortly.

To be produced by Sun Pictures, the film has actions by Anbariv. Rajinikanth, who has wrapped the shooting of 'Lal Salaam', in which he has played an extended cameo, is expected to begin filming for 'Thailaivar 171', soon.

Rajinikanth recently appeared in the movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was released on August 10. The movie broke box office records, taking in more than Rs 500 crore globally and over Rs 200 crore in India. With a Day 1 gross of Rs 44.50 crore, it was the greatest opening in Tamil cinema this year. In addition to its strong showing in Tamil Nadu, the movie also did well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The movie brought in Rs 1.60 crore on Day 23 across all languages. The movie has made a total domestic revenue of Rs 329.83 crore.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran, Jailer also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Mirna Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishna and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles.