Asianet Newsable

    (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

    Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, Gigi Hadid and Whoopi Goldberg have been the newest celebrities to quit the social media platform.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    The renowned American actress-comedian-host Whoopi Goldberg and supermodel Gigi Hadid have both left Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover, making them the newest famous people to do so.

    Over the weekend, Gigi formally quit her Twitter account and said that it was no longer a place she wanted to be.“I deactivated my Twitter account today," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of."

    Gigi, 27, even wrote on her Stories that Twitter was not a “safe place" any more. “Only sorry to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she added.

    On the other side, Goldberg, 66, cancelled her account after calling Twitter a "mess" in a monologue on The View. “I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter," Goldberg said on The View.

    Earlier, Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey's Anatomy, Amber Heard, and Grammy-winning musician Sara Bareilles all left Twitter.

    Elon Musk has paid a staggering USD 44 billion to acquire the microblogging platform. Since then, he has pushed for significant changes, including removing the board of directors, sacking key executives, hiring Tesla personnel, and announcing a USD 8 verification fee in exchange for a blue tick next to your handle's name.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
