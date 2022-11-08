Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: 'Mili', 'Phone Bhoot' fail Monday test; Kantara’s earnings drop by 65%

    For any new theatrical release, it is highly important to clear the dreaded ‘Monday test’ at the box office which gauges the success of a film. Per the test, a film has to earn a certain amount of its budget as a collection on its first Monday. Unfortunately, both ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Mili’ which hit the theatres on Friday, have failed in their respective tests. In the meantime, ‘Kantara’ has recorded a massive drop in its collections.

    Monday has been termed as one of the most important days at the box office. While weekends promise a good collection for the films, each film has to clear its Monday test (collection on the first Monday of a film release), which helps one know whether the film is going to be a success or not. After a constant recording of a jump in collections over the weekend, Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ could not manage to clear the dreaded test. At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’, which received good reviews from the critics, also failed in the same.

    Meanwhile, on Monday, there has been a huge drop in the collection of Rishabh Shetty’s Kannada film 'Kantara' at the box office. According to the initial figures coming out, there has been a decrease of 65 percent in the collection of the film. Despite this, the collection of this film has been found to be more than the collection of the recently released 'Mili', 'Phone Bhoot', and 'Ram Setu'.

    Mili: Jhanvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal starrer 'Mili' is failing to make a huge splash at the box office. The film earned only Rs 1.76 crore on the weekend. According to the initial figures, the film failed its Monday test also as it collected only Rs 35 lakh on the fourth day (first Monday). With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 2.11 crore.

    Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif-starrer this film is the highest-grosser among the films released in theatres this week. The film collected Rs 2.05 crore on the opening day followed by Rs 2.75 crore on the second day and Rs 3.05 crore on the third day. Meanwhile, on the fourth day i.e. first Monday, it did a business of Rs 1.45 crore. With this, the total business of the film has reached Rs 9.30 crore.

    Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's film 'Ram Setu' is in bad shape at the box office. The film has not been able to earn even 50 percent of its budget so far. At the same time, the collection of the film has fallen by another 59.51 percent on Monday. 'Ram Setu', which did a business of Rs 2.05 crore on Sunday, has come down to Rs 0.83 crore on Monday. With this, the total collection of the film has reached Rs 71.63 crore.

    Kantara: On Monday, not only the collection of 'Mili', 'Phone Bhoot', and 'Ram Setu', but also the business of 'Kantara' has seen a huge decline. While the film earned Rs 7.66 crore on Sunday, it saw a decline of 65 percent in the business of the film on Monday. According to the initial figures coming out, the film has done a business of Rs 2.67 crore on the 39th day.

