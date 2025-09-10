Following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's legal move against misuse of her name and image, Abhishek Bachchan has also approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights. Details of his petition have surfaced.

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's move to the Delhi High Court, her husband Abhishek Bachchan has also approached the court. This has stirred up fans, leaving them wondering what prompted the couple to seek legal recourse. Rest assured, everything is fine between them; their court visit is for a different reason.

Why did Abhishek Bachchan go to the High Court?

Recently, news broke that Aishwarya Rai had sought legal action to prevent the unauthorized commercial use of her name, photos, and voice. Now, Abhishek Bachchan has also approached the court for the same reason. He has appealed to secure his publicity and personality rights, aiming to prevent unauthorized use of his photos or fake videos on websites and other platforms. According to Live Mint, he filed a petition against a website called Bollywood T-Shirt Shop, which creates t-shirts featuring Bollywood celebrities. He expressed concern that such practices could lead to scams through fake online identities of celebrities.

What did Abhishek Bachchan say in his petition?

In his petition, Abhishek Bachchan has requested the blocking of the website and other infringers. He has asked for the removal of all online website links from platforms like Google and YouTube. Through his lawyer, Praveen Anand, he also requested the court to grant him a 'John Doe' order. This means that if any unknown person or website attempts to infringe on his personality rights in the future, immediate action can be taken against them. Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, have previously approached the Delhi High Court for the protection of their personality rights.

Aishwarya Rai also approached the court

On Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights, expressing concern over the use of her name, images, and public persona on various digital platforms and commercial products. The court, presided over by Justice Tejas Kariya, heard the case and indicated the issuance of an injunction to prevent such misuse. The next hearing is scheduled for January 15, 2026.