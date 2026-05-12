Adnan Sami's new song 'Lipstick' highlights superstitions. The singer clarified that he doesn't believe in them but has a strong belief in destiny, stating that what God has written in one's fate is unchangeable, no matter the effort.

Singer Adnan Sami's latest song 'Lipstick' highlights the ever-presence of superstitions in India and how it affects the daily routine of people. However, the singer rejected such beliefs expressed his trust in destiny, saying that the person's fate is decided by the god and no amount of effort can change what is or isn't written in one's fate.

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In an interview with ANI, Adnan said that he is not "superstitious" in nature but believes in fate which decides the future of the person. Adnan said, "I am not so superstitious. I believe in destiny. I believe that, whatever is written in your fate, by God, that will happen. I believe in destiny and I believe that it is God who writes that destiny. No matter how hard you try to reach out to someone else, if you don't have something written in your destiny, it won't happen. And if you have something written in your destiny, even if the world tries to reach out to you, it won't be able to stop you. I have experienced this on different levels and I truly believe that."

About The New Single 'LIPSTICK'

On Tuesday, Adnan Sami unveiled his new single, 'LIPSTICK', celebrating the essence of self-assurance and individuality. Released by Zee Music Company, the song seamlessly blends infectious energy with a strong message of embracing one's authentic self. At its heart, 'LIPSTICK' captures a universal moment of transformation when a small, everyday act triggers a surge of confidence and presence.

Spirited and subtly playful, the track reflects the quiet power of owning who you are and stepping into the world with renewed conviction. Adding a uniquely Indian cultural nuance, the phrase "nazar utaar le" draws from the traditional practice of warding off negative energy, giving the track a relatable and rooted charm while reinforcing the instinct to protect one's glow. Complemented by an equally entertaining and visually striking music video, the song delivers a complete audio-visual experience designed to captivate audiences.

Adnan Sami on the Song's Creation

Speaking about the release, Adnan Sami shared, "See, in this song, on one hand, it's a very up-tempo, clubby kind of a song with EDM elements in it also. But on the other hand, I have added some elements of my own, like the fragrance of the soil. I am very proud of our culture. In this song, you will hear some Rajasthani folk elements. We have done this kind of thing in the video as well. If we wanted, we could have done this kind of song in a very modern setting. You know, the typical Rolls Royces and Bentleys and sports cars and girls very glamorous and all that. But no, I wanted this song to be a song for everyone.

He continued, "Lipstick is such a classless thing. It is used by the elite as well as the poorest people. It is used in cities as well as in villages. So this is such a thing. I wanted to give the feel. Our culture is very vibrant. It has different kinds of beautiful colors."

Career and Accolades

Talking about his work front and achievements, the ace singer received the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020. Adnan Sami has sung several hit songs, including 'Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De', 'Tera Chehra', 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao', 'Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob', and 'Kuch Pyar Bhi Kar', among others. (ANI)