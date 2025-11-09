Aditya Roy Kapur charmed fans at Nykaaland 2025 in Delhi, participating in games and revealing his makeup routine. The event also featured Ankush Bahuguna, who spoke on beauty and meeting Selena Gomez, and performances by Prateek Kuhad.

Aditya Roy Kapur's Stylish Appearance at Nykaaland

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur made a stylish appearance in the national capital, bringing his fun self to the event as he joined fans for lively games and interactive sessions. His playful energy and easygoing charm clearly lit up the venue, which hosted Delhi's first edition of Nykaaland 2025, further sending fans into a frenzy.

At the event, Aditya was seen engaging in a fun game session before offering a glimpse into his own makeup routine as he was accompanied by businesswoman-musician Ananya Birla. The actor was dressed casually in a white T-shirt, which he paired with blue jeans, a beige jacket, and matching shoes. He also handed out gift hampers to his fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Ankush Bahuguna on Beauty and Self-Love

On the other hand, adding depth to the glamour was content creator and makeup artist Ankush Bahuguna, who spoke about the evolution of beauty conversations in recent years. Speaking to ANI, Ankush, who was looking forward to meeting his followers and fellow creators at the event, shared, "Beauty means self-love for me, and it is beyond products." Ankush opened up on men's approach to beauty and skincare and added, "I think male celebrities like sports icons and actors have always led men's grooming. Content creators have also stepped up in this regard."

Meeting with Selena Gomez

Ankush Bhaguna also reflected on his recent meeting with singing icon and Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez. "It was truly a serene moment. After I saw the reactions from my fans and a whole lot of the community that was rooting for me. Selena is such a beautiful person. She is very approachable and very gracious," he told ANI.

Noting that he was the only Indian among the guests at the event with the singer-actor, Ankush spoke about how the 'Calm Down' artiste praised his outfit. "I was in disbelief that Selena gave me a compliment," he said.

Starry Performances and Interactive Sessions

Besides a starry gathering, the second day at Nykaaland 2025 also saw a fun-filled performance from stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, a serene musical performance from singer Prateek Kuhad, and other interactive sessions.