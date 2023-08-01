Aditya Roy Kapur finally gives reaction over his 'leaked' vacation pics with rumoured GF Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur has opened up about his Portugal trip with his rumoured girlfriend, Ananya Panday. The duo is said to be dating for a while. The actor gave insights about his reaction to the leaked vacay snaps that went viral on Instagram.

While before their Spain trip and European vacation pictures that went viral on social media and created a big storm on the internet, 'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Panday and 'The Night Manager Season 2' star Aditya Roy Kapur always were silent and tight-lipped when asked on their dating and relationship rumours despite their countless appearances in events together, Their viral photos of hugging and cuddling with each other as a couple went viral on social media and those photos finally confirmed the assumptions that Ananya and Aditya are indeed dating and in a relationship as a couple. Love is in the air for the newest couple in B-town.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Portugal. Several photos of the rumoured lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. Now Aditya Roy Kapur has finally opened up about "making headlines here" while holidaying in Portugal with rumoured girlfriend, Ananya Panday.

The 'Night Manager Season 2' actor has revealed, "It is a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard." When asked about his Portugal trip, Aditya said, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons. I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since coming back, it has been raining non-stop for one week."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted on a romantic movie date in Mumbai last week. The rumoured lovebirds chose Greta Gerwig-directorial Barbie over Christopher Nolan-directed film Oppenheimer. Aditya and Ananya arrived together for a movie date in his car. In photos shared by the paparazzi, Aditya was seated in the driver's seat while Ananya got seated next to him. Aditya white shirt while Ananya channelled her inner Barbie.

Last year, Ananya and Aditya attended Kriti’s Diwali celebration bash and walked a ramp together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, but their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added fuel to the fire. Ananya also made her way to attend the special screening of The Night Manager Part 1 to show her support for him.

