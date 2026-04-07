Virat Kohli lauded Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as a 'cinematic masterpiece' in an Instagram post, praising Dhar's direction and Ranveer Singh's 'brilliant' performance. Dhar responded with heartfelt gratitude to the cricket icon.

In a rare crossover between cricket and cinema, filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Tuesday responded with heartfelt gratitude to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli after the latter lavished praise on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' calling it a "cinematic masterpiece." Kohli shared an emphatic review on Instagram, describing the experience as deeply moving and immersive.

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Kohli's Praise and Dhar's Heartfelt Response

"Saw the film today and dare I say that I have never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours," he wrote. He further applauded Dhar's direction, stating, "Aditya dhar your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius." The cricketer also singled out lead actor Ranveer Singh for special praise. "Although all actors were great in their roles BUT Ranveer Singh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW," Kohli added.

Reacting to the same, Dhar reshared Kohli's post and expressed his admiration for the cricketer. "Woooowww! Can't believe this is happening Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your under 19WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different," he wrote. Dhar also acknowledged Kohli's influence beyond cricket, adding, "The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way, we'll try and make India proud with our film Jai Hind."

Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', a sequel to last year's 'Dhurandhar', has not only received critical acclaim but is also performing exceptionally well at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed Rs 800 crore by the end of its second weekend, marking a major commercial milestone.

About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo by Yami Gautam. Ranveer Singh leads the narrative, delivering what is being widely regarded as one of the most powerful performances of his career. The first installment of the franchise also featured Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role as gangster Rehman Dakait.

This project marks Dhar's third directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, with the second being 'Dhurandhar'. The film's music has also contributed to its popularity, with tracks like 'Aari Aari', composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers. (ANI)