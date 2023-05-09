Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH)

    The Adipurush crew premiered the film's trailer to a small group of admirers in Hyderabad on Monday (May 08). Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan appear in the film.

    First Published May 9, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    The trailer for Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, was leaked online hours before its official release on May 9 at 1:53 p.m. The Adipurush crew premiered the film's trailer to a small group of admirers in Hyderabad on Monday. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and co-producer Bhushan Kumar all attended the occasion.

    Soon after the event, the trailer for Adipurush appeared on social media and has since gone viral. Prabhas' followers are outraged by the leak and have asked individuals who are spreading teaser snippets on Twitter to remove them.

    One user wrote, “Thanks to all darling fans and #Adipurush team who helped curtail the leaked video. A big big Thank you. Now we wait for the proper launch Today afternoon #JaiShriRam #AdipurushTrailer."

    Adipurush, a multilingual period story based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, is billed as a film celebrating "the triumph of good over evil." Prabhas plays Raghav, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, Sunny Singh plays Shesh, and Devdatta Nage plays Bajrang in Adipurush. The film, directed by Om Raut, also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

    When the teaser for the magnum opus was released in October, it sparked outrage, including boycott demands, due to the representation of Hindu deities and the poor quality of visual effects.

    The filmmakers were also chastised for the apparent Islamization of Lankesh, as seen by Saif's appearance as the evil king, who was seen wearing a beard and buzz cut. The film was supposed to hit theatres on August 11, 2022. However, the release date was moved back until January 12, 2023. Adipurush will now be released in 3D on June 16, 2023.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 9:46 AM IST
