    Adipurush to premiere at Tribeca Festival: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film shows Indian history and culture

    The much-anticipated film Adipurush by Om Raut features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles, will have its World Premiere in New York on June 13 at the Tribeca Festival
     

    Adipurush to premiere at Tribeca Festival in New York: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's film shows Indian history and culture
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is set to be released in a few months, and people are eager to watch Om Raut's representation of the greatest epic in Indian history and culture, The Ramayana. The team, led by Bhushan Kumar, has now promised that not just the Indian diaspora, but the entire world, will behold the splendour of Indian history and culture.

    The film will have its world premiere on June 13 at the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from June 7 to June 18. This implies that Adipurush will get its international debut before its Indian release, which is scheduled for June 16.

    The Tribeca Film Festival, sponsored by OKX and launched in 2001 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, brings together artists and varied audiences to celebrate storytelling in all media. Tribeca has deep roots in cinema and is connected with artistic expression and entertainment. Adipurush, described as a visual feast, will be shown in 3D as a "Midnight Offering" at the festival. Adipurush is taking the globe by storm, and rightly so; this is a proud moment in Indian film.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere at The Tribeca Festival in New York," actor Prabhas says. It is an honour to be a part of a project that reflects the values of our country. To watch our Indian films, particularly one near to my heart, Adipurush, reach a worldwide audience, makes me tremendously pleased, not just as an actor but also as an Indian. I'm excited to see how the Tribeca audience reacts." 

    About Adipurush:
    The mythological film Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana. Om Raut will direct the film, which stars Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film's plot revolves around Ayodhya's ruler Raghava, who journeyed to the island of Lanka 7000 years ago. He only wanted to save his wife Janaki, who had been kidnapped by Lankesh, King of Lanka.


     

