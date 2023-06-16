Adipurush: 7 things to know about the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer mythological epic

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is in theatres on June 16. The excitement has been building magnanimously around this Om Raut directorial. Here are 7 things about this film that you should know to get a taste of what is to come. By Mahalekshmi

Adipurush is out in the theatres after the success of the teaser, trailers, and songs is the much-anticipated Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The country is prepared to receive the film in the theatres. With much said about the visual experience that the film will be, the excitement keeps converging around the release. To fuel this, here are a few things about the film that you ought to know before you catch it on the big screen and would hopefully urge you to book a ticket.

Ramayana retold

The Indian mythological epic Ramayana has been told and retold, time and again. This will be the new retelling which the vision of Om Raut has led. It will be an experience that shall root us back to the core of our culture.

Characters personified

With this new iteration, the upcoming generation will have a new face to remember the iconic mythological characters. Telugu star Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama while actress Kriti Sanon is Sita. We shall also see a different avatar of Raavan through Saif Ali Khan, reincarnation of Lakshman through Sunny Singh and a mesmerizing picture of Hanuman through Devdatta Nage.

Visual Experience

There has been much conversation around the film's CGI, quality, purpose, and so on. However, the director has come out giving reasons for the choice. To witness the vindication of his efforts is something that should not be missed on the big screen. The trailer promises a spectacular visual treat for the audience.



No linguistic barrier

The film has been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. This ensures that every Indian movie-goer can enjoy watching this massive film on the big screen, without any linguistic trouble hindering their experience.

Career marker for Prabhas

This is Prabhas’s next outing as a historical warrior figure, after his last performance in Baahubali parts 1 and 2, portraying Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali. This is reportedly the 22nd film in his career and the biggest film with a grand budget.

The action sequences

With the use of VFX being on such a grand scale, the battle scenes shall be an epic watch. There are reports of extreme choreography and spectacular stunt work that will complement the level of action that has been anticipated and has been teased in the trailers.

The buzz around the film

Adipurush is not void of its controversies. From comments regarding misrepresentation of characters to bad VFX to hurting religious sentiments, the film has had it all. Despite these hardships, they have overcome it and has been granted an all-green certification from the Film Board. Recently, the initiative by the makers to leave an empty seat in reverence to Lord Hanuman has been doing the rounds. They have been reported to do so as it is a belief that wherever Ramayana is narrated, Lord Hanuman is present.