Adipurush: 7 things to know about the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer mythological epic

    Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is in theatres on June 16. The excitement has been building magnanimously around this Om Raut directorial. Here are 7 things about this film that you should know to get a taste of what is to come. By Mahalekshmi

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Adipurush is out in the theatres after the success of the teaser, trailers, and songs is the much-anticipated Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The country is prepared to receive the film in the theatres. With much said about the visual experience that the film will be, the excitement keeps converging around the release. To fuel this, here are a few things about the film that you ought to know before you catch it on the big screen and would hopefully urge you to book a ticket.

    Ramayana retold
    The Indian mythological epic Ramayana has been told and retold, time and again. This will be the new retelling which the vision of Om Raut has led. It will be an experience that shall root us back to the core of our culture.

    Characters personified
    With this new iteration, the upcoming generation will have a new face to remember the iconic mythological characters. Telugu star Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama while actress Kriti Sanon is Sita. We shall also see a different avatar of Raavan through Saif Ali Khan, reincarnation of Lakshman through Sunny Singh and a mesmerizing picture of Hanuman through Devdatta Nage.

    Also Read: Adipurush: A fan dresses up like Lord Hanuman to claim FREE ticket for movie (VIDEO)

    Visual Experience
    There has been much conversation around the film's CGI, quality, purpose, and so on. However, the director has come out giving reasons for the choice. To witness the vindication of his efforts is something that should not be missed on the big screen. The trailer promises a spectacular visual treat for the audience.
     
    No linguistic barrier
    The film has been dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. This ensures that every Indian movie-goer can enjoy watching this massive film on the big screen, without any linguistic trouble hindering their experience.

    Also Read: Adipurush Review: Read THIS before watching Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, on the big screen

    Career marker for Prabhas
    This is Prabhas’s next outing as a historical warrior figure, after his last performance in Baahubali parts 1 and 2, portraying Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali. This is reportedly the 22nd film in his career and the biggest film with a grand budget.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    The action sequences
    With the use of VFX being on such a grand scale, the battle scenes shall be an epic watch. There are reports of extreme choreography and spectacular stunt work that will complement the level of action that has been anticipated and has been teased in the trailers.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    The buzz around the film
    Adipurush is not void of its controversies. From comments regarding misrepresentation of characters to bad VFX to hurting religious sentiments, the film has had it all. Despite these hardships, they have overcome it and has been granted an all-green certification from the Film Board. Recently, the initiative by the makers to leave an empty seat in reverence to Lord Hanuman has been doing the rounds. They have been reported to do so as it is a belief that wherever Ramayana is narrated, Lord Hanuman is present.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
