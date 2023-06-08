Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film gets GREEN flag for Censor Board without CUTS- read details

Adipurush: Directed by Om Raut, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. According to reports, Censor Board has passed Prabhas' movie with no cuts.

The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun, and while the film already has excellent buzz, it is just growing by the day. Indeed, the affection that Bhushan Kumar's produced and Om Raut's directed Adipurush is receiving attests to the fact that the movie has found a particular place in every Indian's heart. With the censor board's approval, the film is now known as HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH!

Trailers and songs clearly show that the Prabhas and Kriti starrer isn't only for entertainment. It's also a bed method to educate and inform future generations about an essential component of Indian mythology.

Om Raut's directorial not only showcases visual grandeur, but also a deep tale showing the heart of Indian history, the origins of love, loyalty, and devotion; it has so many underlying themes that are likely to inspire people. The film will really be a celebration of Prabhu Ram's divinity now that it has been formally declared as belonging to every Bhartiya.

In a Twitter post, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to disclose the duration of the film. He wrote in his tweet,"#Xclusiv… ‘ADIPURUSH’ *HINDI* RUN TIME… #Adipurush HINDI certified ‘U’ by #CBFC on 8 June 2023. Duration: 179.00 min:sec [2 hours, 59 min, 00 sec]. #India."

About Adipurush:

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is a film adaption of the Indian epic Ramayana. In the film, Kriti Sanon will portray Janaki, while Prabhas will play Raghav. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, King Ravana, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman in the film.

Adipurush is regarded as Prabhas' most significant film. It is a mythical play that cost Rs 300 crore to produce. Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Retrophiles are co-funding the film. On June 16, 2023, the film will be released.



