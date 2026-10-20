National Award-winning filmmaker Addinath M Kothare is directing his second feature, 'Gauri', a women-centric Marathi film. Starring Prajakta Mali in the lead role, the movie by NH Studioz explores women standing up for one another for justice.

Addinath Kothare's Next Directorial is 'Gauri'

Filmmaker Addinath M Kothare, who made his directorial debut with the National Award-winning film 'Paani', is all set to direct his second feature film, 'Gauri'. Produced by NH Studioz, the Marathi film will star Prajakta Mali in the lead role. Described as a women-centric film, the poster features Prajakta Mali as Gauri. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addinath M Kothare (@adinathkothare)

A Story of Justice and Sisterhood

However, the story goes beyond a woman and her family, exploring the importance of women standing up for one another in the pursuit of justice. It highlights how, in certain circumstances, one woman can help another find justice. Through a sensitive portrayal of the injustices women face in society, Gauri aims to draw attention to issues that continue to persist, a press release states.

NH Studioz, which boasts one of Asia’s largest film libraries, is internationally recognised for its work in film rights licensing, distribution, and the production of Hindi and Marathi films.

Director's Vision

Director Addinath M. Kothare shared, “As a director, it is important to me to tell stories with honesty and sincerity. With Gauri, we are bringing audiences a story that has not been explored in Marathi cinema before, and that puts forth an important thought. Through this film, audiences will see a different perspective on a young woman’s struggles, relationships, and pursuit of justice. I consider myself fortunate to have the opportunity to tell such a story as a director.”

Prajakta Mali on Her Role

Actress Prajakta Mali further added, “Phullwanti was released on Navami during Navratri, and now, following Phullwanti, it is a beautiful coincidence that Gauri is being announced on Dashami, or Dussehra. According to mythology, after nine days of battle, the Goddess defeated Mahishasura on Dashami. In the same spirit, I hope every woman in society finds the courage to defeat the Mahishasuras around her. This film will show how courageously a woman can make bold decisions when she sets her mind to it.”

Details about the storyline and the rest of the cast remain under wraps, further building anticipation for the film. (ANI)