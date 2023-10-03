Actor Randeep Hooda celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh | WATCH

Randeep Hooda danced with Indian Army personnel in the Mago Chuna area of Arunachal Pradesh. On October 2, the actor joined them in celebrating Gandhi Jayanti. Randeep can be seen dancing and singing with the soldiers in a video that has gone viral.

Randeep Hooda paid visits to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. To celebrate the occasion, the three joined soldiers from the Indian Army at Mago Chuna village. The final settlement on the Indo-China border is Mago Chuna. Randeep can be seen dancing and singing with the soldiers in a video that has gone viral.

According to ANI, the occasion began with CM Pema Khandu paying floral homage to Mahatma Gandhi. At the ceremony, there was also a cultural presentation.

Randeep, who has been in films like as 'Jannat 2', 'Highway,' 'Sultan,' and 'Kick,' is presently awaiting the release of his new film, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar,' in which he plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This will also be his directorial debut.